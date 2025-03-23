Pedestrian fighting for life after crash on Scottish road

Police have appealed for witnesses

The crash happened on Saturday evening

Police are appealing for information after a serious crash left a pedestrian fighting for life.

The incident on happened around 8.40pm on Sasturday on Glasgow’s Carntyne Road at its junction with Murrayfield Street and involved a silver Volkswagen T-Cross car.

Emergency services attended and the 58-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition was described as critical. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed while emergency services were in attendance and re-opened around 3am on Sunday.

Sergeant Chris McColm of Road Policing said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage of significance, to please get in touch.