Paul McGlade, 35, from Edinburgh, was struck by a black Mercedes A class car on Colinton Road around 11.35pm on Saturday July 30.

The 20-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McGlade was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died on Tuesday.

Paul McGlade was hit by a black Mercedes car. Picture: Police Scotland

Police Scotland Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our thoughts are with Paul’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and I would urge anyone who may have information but has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.