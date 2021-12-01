AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen and Glasgow as well as Southampton, said it remained at a “standstill”, with Glasgow Airport’s traffic falling to its lowest for nearly 50 years.

Brian McClean, its communications and sustainability director, told the House of Commons’ transport committee: "We have been at a standstill for 20 months – it’s hugely concerning.”

He said of the new international travel restrictions because of the Omicron variant of the virus: "It's another hammer blow to our recovery, to the passenger confidence that had slowly been returning.

"We are now hearing anecdotal evidence of passengers cancelling flights and passengers not turning up for flights.”

"We were at a point where we believed we were starting to regrow and rebuild, but this is a real worry for everyone.”

The setback follows AGS shedding 3,000 jobs in a “huge redundancy programme” last year, while Mr McClean said company had taken on an “extreme amount of debt”.

He said Glasgow Airport – Scotland' s second busiest after Edinburgh – expected to handle only 1.9 million passengers this year – the lowest since 1973.

He said: "This has set us back decades.

"We are extremely worried about developments at the moment.”

Loganair chief commercial officer Kay Ryan told the committee the airline’s corporate travel market had been "massively impacted" by the pandemic.

She said: “We are at 75-80 per cent of 2019 levels.

"I can’t see that 20 per cent coming back any time soon, and that’s the concern.”

