Passenger flights at Prestwick Airport to end?

Prestwick Airport chiefs today hinted at potentially dropping passenger flights because they lose money.

Chief executive Stewart Adams told MSPs a review had been launched to identify which operations at the loss-making airport were profitable and which were "a real drain on resource".

Giving evidence to the Scottish Parliament's rural economy and connectivity committee, he said: "The cost of passenger operations will be looked at.

"The passenger side of the business does not make money."

Glasgow Shettleston SNP MSP and committee member John Mason, who raised the issue, later tweeted: "Passenger side does not appear to be profitable. Perhaps airport could continue without passengers."

Ryanair is the South Ayrshire airport's sole passenger operator, almost all of whose passengers are holidaying Scots and few of them visitors.

Its passenger total increased in the year to March by 3.5 per cent to 702,000.

However, that compares to Glasgow Airport's 5.8 per cent growth to 9.9 million passengers in 2017, and Edinburgh Airport's 8.6 per cent rise to 13.4m.

Mr Adams said Prestwick had contacted 23 airlines to try to persuade them to fly from Prestwick.

He said those showing interest included a Cypriot airline, but it did not have sufficient pilots to launch flights this summer.

Mr Adams also said attracting London flights would be "very, very difficult" because of the number of flights from Glasgow, and the need for three or four a day from Prestwick to attract business travellers.

Prestwick was bought by the Scottish Government in 2013 for £1 to avert closure.

MSPs on the committee said the airport had since been loaned £40 million but had lost as much since the acquisition - £25m - as it had in the previous four years.

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesman Mike Rumbles claimed taxpayers would never get their money back.

However, Scottish Conservative Ayr MSP John Scott said the value of the airport's 800-acre site as building land would surpass that.

He said: "If the business went belly up, the Scottish Government would still get its money back."

Prestwick chairman Andrew Miller said it had received several offers to buy the airport, but it did not want to sell the site for housing.

He also said there were "robust signs of growth", such as in military flights.

Property occupancy had also increased from 50 to 90 per cent.

Mr Miller said: "I firmly believe Prestwick can have a distinctive future as a multi-faceted centre.

"We will have a solution and a way forward by the end of the year."

Prestwick is also hoping to be chosen as a hub for construction materials for Heathrow airport's third runway, but it is competing with nine other Scottish sites.

Its bid to become the UK's spaceport for horizontal launches has also been delayed.