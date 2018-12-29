One man dead as minibus carrying 23 overturns in Scottish Borders

One man has died and 22 taken to hospital after a minibus overturned on a road in the Borders.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A6089 near Gordon at around 10.50am on Saturday, near the town of Lauder which is around 30 miles south of Edinburgh.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Four fire engines, six police cars and at least five ambulances attended the scene.

The scene on the A6089, between Carfraemill and Gordon in Scotland, where one man died and 23 people were taken to hospital after a private minibus overturned. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The private minibus, travelling from Newtongrange to Kelso Racecourse, was carrying 23 adult passengers plus the driver. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and their next of kin have now been informed.

The remaining 22 passengers and the driver were taken to Borders General Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan of the Lothians & Scottish Borders Police Division said: “We’re providing ongoing support to the family of the man who tragically lost his life, along with those who have been injured and their families.

“Our Road Policing Unit, together with partners, are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this.

“We’d ask anyone who may be concerned that a loved one has been affected, or anyone who could help with our investigation, to get in touch immediately via 101 and quote incident number 1369 of 29th December.”

Police said the crash was declared a major incident with the Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, NHS Scotland and Scottish Borders Council involved.

A Scottish Ambulance Service Spokesman said: “We received a call to attend a road traffic accident involving a single vehicle minibus this morning on the A6089 near Gordon.

“Due to the number of passengers requiring assistance, we dispatched a large number of resources to the scene including our air ambulance, trauma and Special Operations Response Teams (SORT).

“Sadly, there was one male fatality and our thoughts go out to his family for their tragic loss.

“Twenty three other patients were treated by our crews and transported to Borders General Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment and care.”