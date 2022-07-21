Office of Rail regulator raises concerns about Network Rail Scotland’s remedial work after fatal Carmont crash

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said the track body had failed to provide “tangible evidence” of the steps it had taken to implement action plans prompted by recommendations by two independent reports into the derailment near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire in August 2020.

It came as Britain’s rail network was severely delayed by record temperatures on Tuesday, with UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps saying the Victorian-era infrastructure "just wasn't built to withstand this type of temperature".

The Carmont crash was caused by debris being washed onto tracks during heavy rain.

The ORR’s annual assessment of Network Rail Scotland stated: "We commenced a programme of inspections to assess Network Rail’s response to recommendations made in the post-Carmont derailment task force reports, authored by Dame Julia Slingo and Lord Robert Mair.

“During our engagement, representatives from the [Scotland] region described the steps they have taken in response to their action plans but have subsequently failed to provide any tangible supporting evidence to demonstrate these.

"Network Rail Scotland also did not clearly articulate how each action plan will implement the relevant task force recommendations.”

The ORR said Network Rail had improved “identification of its drainage assets” but the checks on these were delayed by this year’s storms.

ScotRail driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury were killed and the other six people on the train were injured in the Carmont crash. Picture: John Devlin

It said: “Improved information about drainage assets is vital for Network Rail to ensure its resources are correctly targeted to maintain existing assets and invested in meeting the challenges presented by climate change.”

The ORR said there was backlog in examining structures and earthworks.

The regulator said: “There is a potential that failure to examine earthworks and evaluate examination reports frequently enough could lead to an increased safety risk.

"This risk may be increased as earthworks are more likely to be impacted by severe weather events.”

The ORR said Network Rail Scotland had had a “challenging” year to March, missing its efficiency targets by 21 per cent.

ScotRail punctuality over the year was 90.2 per cent, 2.3 percentage points below target, but Caledonian Sleeper’s was 80.9 per cent, 0.9 percentage points above target.

Network Rail Scotland also had the lowest “scorecard”, which measures overall performance, among the five regions, of 42.6 per cent.

However, freight performance was the best across Britain and improved significantly, with growth targets met.

ORR senior regulation manager for Scotland Jennifer Cullen said: “Overall, it was a challenging year for the region, but we continue to work closely with Network Rail Scotland to identify areas of concern.

“In response to poor train service performance, Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail have already established a joint performance improvement plan including targeted interventions that, if delivered, should result in a more resilient railway.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are committed to learning the lessons of Carmont and to delivering on the recommendations made by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch as well as implementing the Mair report.

“We have made significant changes to how we operate services during extreme weather and have increased our investment in new technologies to help monitor rainfall.