The drive along the North Coast 500 in an electric car featured views even more spectacular than hoped, writes Transport Correspondent Alastair Dalton

It was a daunting challenge - to drive an electric car nearly 600 miles in two days between Inverness and Edinburgh via the North Coast 500 (NC500), and hope the chargers worked along the way.

The route was also an exhilarating prospect, made more so by being behind the wheel of a BMW i5 “executive saloon”, lent to me so I could take part in the EV [electric vehicle] Rally of Scotland, an endurance event to showcase their potential for company fleets, even in remote areas.

Alastair Dalton taking a break from driving an electric BMW i5 on the lower slopes of the mountain pass to Applecross on the North Coast 500 on Thursday | John Devlin/The Scotsman

It was to become an odyssey that featured views even more spectacular than I’d hoped, together with the thrill of of one of Scotland’s most dramatic mountain roads - and then a sudden, unexpected twist that set me off on an entirely different journey home.

With The Scotsman audio visual specialist John Devlin accompanying me, our car was among some 20 vehicles starting the rally from Inverness on Thursday morning, heading round the NC500 clockwise to Thurso, then continuing round and on to the capital on Friday.

Alastair Dalton at the start of the EV Rally of Scotland in Inverness on Thursday | John Devlin/The Scotsman

A rain warning that had threatened to wipe out all views had been lifted early, with the blustery winds and sunshine treating us instead to Highland scenery at its most breathtaking, the light constantly changing as it vividly illuminated one side of a hill as cloud enveloped another.

That striking panorama unfolded as we headed south west along the A832 from Achnasheen, enhanced by the smoothness of some newly-resurfaced sections of the single carriageway before it narrowed to more and more single-track stretches.

The views opening up heading west on the North Coast 500 | John Devlin/The Scotsman

Loch Kishorn from the North Coast 500 near Kishorn | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The experience was further improved by the electric car, its quietness, smoothness and being so easy to drive reducing the stress of motoring. Some, like the BMW i5, take that one step further with “regenerative” braking, which means only using one pedal for much of the time.

Lift your foot off the accelerator and the car automatically slows, the energy used in braking returned to the battery instead.

The responsiveness of an electric car also gave me all the power I needed when tackling the epic mountain pass on the Applecross peninsula, reputedly the UK’s steepest as it rises from sea level to 2,054ft in fewer than four miles.

Known as the Bealach-Na-Bà, or Pass of the Cattle, with its Alpine-like hairpins, it’s thrilling rather than scary, especially as you don’t have to worry about constantly having to change gear in an EV.

The North Coast 500 east of Applecross on Thursday | John Devlin/The Scotsman

But while the road is fine if you take care, it’s other drivers you need to watch out for - and I was alarmed to encounter on the pass not just a lack of single track road etiquette, but some downright dangerous manoeuvres.

The Bealach-Na-Bà mountain pass near Applecross on Thursday | John Devlin/The Scotsman

Faced with a queue of oncoming traffic, some impatient motorists drove with two wheels off the side of the road on its rocky edge - some at risk of grounding their cars - to get past between passing places.

Alas, shortly after clearing the summit and within two miles of Applecross, we suffered a puncture, and the rally was all over for us.

The car being recovered from near Applecross by a Lochcarron Garage tow truck | John Devlin/The Scotsman

Due to the remoteness of our location and the time taken for the car to be recovered, there was no hope of us being able to continue with the tour.

However, we were ably assisted by the AA, providing rally back-up, and the friendly team at Lochcarron Garage, with unforgettable, heart-in-the-mouth views from the cab of its tow truck as the driver expertly drove us back down the hill through those hairpins.