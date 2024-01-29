No trains are running on a key route into Edinburgh for four days while repairs to safeguard the track from rockfall are carried out.

Engineers are installing netting above the railway at Ratho from Monday.

The safety works mean there are no ScotRail trains running between Linlithgow, Bathgate, Falkirk Grahamston and Edinburgh from Monday until Thursday.

The project will help to prevent stones potentially falling from a 10m-high rockface above the line

Glasgow - Edinburgh via Falkirk High services will terminate at Linlithgow across the four days.

ScotRail said replacement buses would be available between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park station, but limited in number, as the train operator warned the project would mean significant disruption.

Elsewhere, Dunblane - Edinburgh services will terminate at Falkirk Grahamston, Edinburgh - Helensburgh/Milngavie services will terminate at Bathgate, and Inverness to Edinburgh services will run via Fife and will not call at Stirling.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “These safety critical engineering works will bring significant disruption to the services ScotRail can operate between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Bathgate, Linlithgow, Stirling, and Inverness.

Engineers will be working around-the-clock to install specialist netting

“Our advice to customers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High or via Bathgate, and between Edinburgh and Dunblane, is that you should only travel if your journey is essential.

“Customers travelling between Inverness and Edinburgh should also be aware that journey times may be longer as those services are diverted via Fife, and will not call at Stirling.

“We understand the disruption this will cause to customers journeys, but it is essential that Network Rail carries out these works. We thank customers for their patience.”