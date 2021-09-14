No one inured after crash involving campervan and lorry on A82 between Glencoe and Altnafeadh on Tuesday afternoon

A two-vehicle road traffic collision near Glencoe involving a campervan and a lorry on Tuesday afternoon has been cleared and no one was injured.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 5:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 7:13 pm
Traffic Scotland reported the crash on the A82 between Altnafeadh and Glencoe on Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic Scotland reported the crash at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, September 14, on the A82 between Altnafeadh and Glencoe.

Police were understood to be making their way to the incident.

Traffic Scotland has urged motorists to take care on approach.

However, in an update at 5.40pm, Traffic Scotland confirmed that the crash has now been cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two-vehicle crash involving a campervan and a lorry on the A82 between Glencoe and Altnafeadh around 4.20pm on Tuesday, 14 September, 2021.

"No-one was injured and the road was cleared around 5.30pm.”

