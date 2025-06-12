Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop is unable to say when a decision will be taken over the long-awaited Sheriffhall roundabout upgrade on the Edinburgh City Bypass - 20 months after a public inquiry report into the scheme was submitted.

The Scottish Government identified the need for improvements 17 years ago and agreed £120 million funding in 2018 for a flyover to replace the only roundabout on the ring road.

Transport Scotland identified the need to upgrade the Sheriffhall roundabout in 2008 | Ian Georgeson

However, more than 2,700 objections were made to the proposal, which led to the inquiry, whose hearings ended in February 2023.

Ms Hyslop told MSPs that more than 1,200 items of evidence lodged at the inquiry were still being “rigorously scrutinised” following its report being submitted in October 2023, and she was still “awaiting advice” from Scottish Government officials.

The six-arm roundabout, which includes the A7, was built when the bypass was constructed in the late 1980s because of concerns over old mine workings and a geological fault.

Scottish Conservatives Lothian MSP Miles Briggs, who led a Holyrood debate on the issue on Tuesday, described the roundabout as a “notorious bottleneck where commuters who are heading to work, people who are visiting family members and loved ones and businesses that are transporting goods regularly face gridlock”.

‘Dither and delay’

He said: “A decision was expected a year ago, yet it remains, as the Cabinet Secretary for Transport has said, ‘under active consideration’. Twelve months without a decision is not consideration it is dither and delay.

“I continue to be contacted by exasperated constituents who cannot understand why such an obvious infrastructure problem has not been resolved.”

An artist's impression of the proposed Sheriffhall roundabout flyover | Transport Scotland

Mr Briggs was backed by Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale SNP MSP Christine Grahame, who said it was “extraordinary” the Scottish Greens had opposed the scheme since it included separate pedestrian and cycle paths, and buses were caught up in the congestion.

She said: “Instead, we have lines of vehicles spurting out exhaust fumes as they queue for the light sequences to change. That is hardly good for the environment, and hardly green.”

Lothian Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury said: “It has been clear for a while that change is needed. Sheriffhall was named Scotland’s most dangerous roundabout and topped the roundabout league of shame in 2019.

“I recognise that the process must be followed, but it is not acceptable that seven years have passed since a commitment was made, with no spades in the ground or timeline decided.”

‘Sympathetic to the frustrations’

But Ms Hyslop told MSPs: “It is only right that my officials take the appropriate time to consider the significant number of objections that were received, along with the conclusions and recommendations that the [public inquiry] reporter made, prior to providing advice to ministers.

“I continue to await advice on the matter from my officials. Although I am keen to see progress being made, it is essential that we follow due process, because not doing so would be a risk.