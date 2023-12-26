Claire Miles says Scotland’s biggest bus operator will be “non-judgmental” after past controversies over homosexuality and abortion

Stagecoach’s new chief executive has sought to distance the company from its controversial co-founder Sir Brian Souter in outspoken comments about the need to be “non-judgmental”.

Claire Miles, who took over the wheel of Scotland’s biggest bus operator in October, underlined the need to transform the firm’s reputation following Sir Brian’s anti-abortion and anti-gay views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Stagecoach chairman unsuccessfully campaigned to retain a law that banned teachers and pupils from discussing homosexuality in schools, with the Turner Prize terminating its sponsorship from Stagecoach a day after it was announced in 2019.

Perth-based Stagecoach employs more than 23,000 people across the UK. (Photo by Stagecoach)

His knighthood in 2011 brought complaints from gay rights campaigners, angry over his campaign to block the repeal of the legislation, known as Section 28.

Sir Brian became embroiled in further controversy in February when he was reported to have compared later-term abortions with the Biblical slaughter of babies by Herod.

Ms Miles said Stagecoach had moved on from its control by Mr Souter and his sister and co-founder Dame Ann Gloag.

She told the Sunday Times: "They are nowhere near the business. They had a massive impact on the business's reputation and created a legacy for us.

Stagecoach chief executive Claire Miles said she was "absolutely determined that we will show up as a different type of company". (Photo by Stagecoach)

"I am absolutely determined that we will show up as a different type of company – non-political, non-judgmental, embracing openness and diversity. All of that is really important to me."

Ms Miles, who was previously chief executive of business directory Yell, said she had not spoken to either Sir Brian or Dame Ann since joining Stagecoach.

Sir Brian, who founded the company with his sister in 1980, stepped down as Stagecoach chairman four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray O’Toole, who succeeded him, said at the time: “The contributions of Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag, both to the public transport industry and to Stagecoach as co-founders, senior executives and directors, cannot be overstated.”

Ms Miles succeeded Martin Griffiths as chief executive of the Perth-based group, which has a workforce of more than 23,000 people in 18 companies across the UK and turnover of £1.3 billion.

Commenting on her appointment, which was announced in September, Ms Miles said: “With an impressive track record of delivering brilliant outcomes for customers and stakeholders, there is a strong platform on which to grow and continue to lead the way in innovation.”

One of her priorities is phasing out the company’s diesel buses by 2030. Stagecoach is rapidly increasing its electric bus numbers, with the total rising from around 30 to 142 over the past year among its 1,208-strong fleet north of the Border.

The company is progressively transforming its local networks into all-electric operations, including with 25 buses in Inverness.

Ms Miles said she also wanted to increase the proportion of female bus drivers from 11 per cent. She said: “I do wish that was higher. But it does have this history and perception that it is a very blokey thing to do.”