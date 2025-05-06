New repairs delay threat to major CalMac ferry after unprecedented 16-month absence

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further delay to the Caledonian Isles ferry’s return to the main Arran route after an unprecedented 16-month absence for repairs has been announced by CalMac.

The operator warned long-suffering passengers waiting for the vessel to resume sailings between Ardrossan and Brodick that it may be out of action for another nine days or more.

Caledonian Isles undergoing repairs in Greenock | John Devlin/The Scotsman

CalMac said it still hoped the ferry would return to service by June 1, but this might be extended to the week beginning June 9. It had to have the vessel working again by the end of March, then the end of April.

However, West of Scotland Liberal Democrat MSP Jamie Greene said: "No one living on the west coast has any faith that this will be the last delay to their network.”

CalMac said the 32-year-old ship’s propulsion shafts had arrived back from repairs in Denmark some ten days later than scheduled because of the need for additional work.

Caledonian Isles has been undergoing major repairs since January last year and Brodick sailings have been switched to a longer route from Troon harbour, which does not have a direct rail connection, unlike Ardrossan.

CalMac chief executive Duncan Mackison said: “This delay in completing the shafts has not affected confidence levels that Caledonian Isles will be serving Arran again in just a few weeks' time.

“A timeline, which saw the vessel back in service by the end of May, built in contingency, but that has largely been used up by the delay in getting the shafts back on board.

“We anticipated the contingency time being required during alignment and sea trials - the critical phase of works we expect to enter next week when the vessel floats up.

“If we complete alignment and sea trials and there’s no issues whatsoever, the original plan for resuming service by June 1 is viable and we’re also planning for that eventuality.

“But given the length of time the vessel has been in dock, it is prudent to build that contingency back in to give certainty to the community on Arran.”

Mr Greene said: “Another week, another fresh delay and with it, more disruption for islanders, visitors and the poor people of Ardrossan.”

Bill Calderwood, secretary of the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee, which represents passengers, said: “The return of the Caledonian Isles can’t come quick enough and resume our preferred connection with Ardrossan port.

“Every day this is delayed causes further inconvenience and damage to our ability to travel effectively.”