New Cumnock crash: Girl, 9, dies after being knocked off bike by tractor

The accident happened around lunchtime on Monday
Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
Naomi Sarah Ferrans. Picture: Police ScotlandNaomi Sarah Ferrans. Picture: Police Scotland
Naomi Sarah Ferrans. Picture: Police Scotland

Police have named a nine-year-old girl who died after being knocked off her bicycle by a tractor in an East Ayrshire town.

Naomi Sarah Ferrans, from New Cumnock, was struck by the tractor towing a trailer at around 12.35pm on Monday in the town’s Castle Place.Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.Inspector Craig Beaver, of Ayrshire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Naomi at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

