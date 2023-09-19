Naomi Sarah Ferrans, from New Cumnock, was struck by the tractor towing a trailer at around 12.35pm on Monday in the town’s Castle Place.Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.Inspector Craig Beaver, of Ayrshire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Naomi at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”