All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
44 minutes ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
1 hour ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
1 hour ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

MV Pentalina set to return to service on Pentland firth route - releasing vessel to CalMac

The MV Pentalina will return to service this week releasing MV Alfred from the Pentland Firth allowing CalMac to commence berthing trials.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:09 BST
 Comment

MV Alfred is expected to begin a nine-month charter with CalMac from this week with the ship entering service following required testing for all fleet vessels.

The ship has never operated or completed berthing trials on any CalMac route which are required before she is welcomed into the fleet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ports expected to be visited by MV Alfred over the coming week to conduct trials include Ullapool, Lochmaddy, Port Askaig on Islay, Campbeltown, Brodick, Ardrossan and Troon.

MV Alfred is expected to begin a nine-month charter with CalMac from Thursday 27 April.MV Alfred is expected to begin a nine-month charter with CalMac from Thursday 27 April.
MV Alfred is expected to begin a nine-month charter with CalMac from Thursday 27 April.

The vessel will also conduct trials at Ayr harbour to determine suitability as a lay by berth with trials expected to be complete on 30 April, with the vessel available for service thereafter.

Managing Director of Pentland Ferries, Helen Inkster, said: “We are very pleased to confirm that the MV Pentalina is ready for service, which allows the MV Alfred to make her way to the West Coast. We would like to thank all of our staff, crew and everyone who has been involved in successfully preparing the MV Pentalina for this next stage in her service.

“We are also pleased to remind passengers that sailings on the Pentland Firth route will increase from three to four next week (Thursday 4 May), when we introduce our new summer timetable.”

Robbie Drummond, Chief Executive of CalMac, said: “I welcome the news from Pentland Ferries that MV Alfred will join us this week. Our primary focus will be to have her available for resilience purposes and provide relief benefits across the network. This should help mitigate the impact of disruption or where certain islands are reduced to single vessel service.

“Although resilience availability will remain the priority, there may be opportunities for MV Alfred to operate additional, non-bookable freight sailings, when possible, to support capacity constraints. This is most likely to be focused on freight operations at key pinch points on the network.

“We will continue to engage with network community representatives and commercial customers to discuss deployment options to support services across the network.”

Related topics:CalMacPorts
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.