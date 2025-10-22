Serco NorthLink Ferries: Vehicles damaged and travel delays expected after cargo shift aboard MV Hamnavoe
Vehicles have been damaged after a cargo shift aboard a ferry bound for Scrabster.
During the MV Hamnavoe’s trip from Stromness to Scrabster, cargo shifted and damaged some vehicles.
MV Hamnavoe is a passenger and vehicle ferry which sails from Scrabster to Stromness in Orkney up to three times a day.
It has been confirmed nobody was injured and all passengers were able to safely disembark at Scrabster.
Serco NorthLink Ferries have said the crew are carrying out a full review of the incident.
Those travelling on today’s services are being advised to “expect delays” and to check for up to date travel information via their website.
‘Full review’ into cargo shift aboard ferry
Stuart Garrett, managing director of Serco NorthLink Ferries, said: “At 8am this morning we experienced a cargo shift aboard the MV Hamnavoe as it made its way from Stromness to Scrabster, damaging some vehicles.
“Nobody was injured, and passengers were able to safely retrieve unaffected vehicles and disembark at Scrabster.
“Crew are now carrying out a full review of the incident.
“Unfortunately, this may result in a delay to today’s services but we are doing all we can to minimise the impact.”
For up to date travel information, visit https://www.northlinkferries.co.uk/opsnews.
