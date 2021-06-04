Motorway fuel spillage in Glasgow: Two lanes closed on the M74 northbound at Junction 2 Cambuslang Road Interchange due to fuel spillage

A couple of lanes on the city-bound M74 in Glasgow were blocked as a result of a fuel spillage on the Cambuslang junction.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:42 am
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:53 am
M74 north-bound at junction two – the Cambuslang Road Interchange (Photo: Google Maps).
Lanes two and three were closed on the M74 north-bound at junction two – the Cambuslang Road Interchange – due to a fuel spillage, Traffic Scotland reported at around 6.10 this morning.

The lanes were reopened at 6.45am after the spillage was cleared.

Traffic Scotland had asked motorists to take care on approach and to drive safe.

