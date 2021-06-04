M74 north-bound at junction two – the Cambuslang Road Interchange (Photo: Google Maps).

Lanes two and three were closed on the M74 north-bound at junction two – the Cambuslang Road Interchange – due to a fuel spillage, Traffic Scotland reported at around 6.10 this morning.

The lanes were reopened at 6.45am after the spillage was cleared.

Traffic Scotland had asked motorists to take care on approach and to drive safe.

