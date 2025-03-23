Motorcyclist killed in crash on Scottish road as police launch appeal for dashcam footage
A motorcyclist has died after crashing in South Ayrshire.
The 59-year-old man was riding a KTM 1290 Superduke R20 motorbike when it crashed on the B741 south west of Hamilton Bridge, Crosshill, at about 4.55pm on Friday.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said no other vehicles were involved.
The road was closed after the incident, and reopened at about 12.15am on Saturday.
Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“We are asking anyone who may have information to contact us.
“If you were on this road around the time of the crash and saw the motorcyclist or if you have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact us.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2669 of Friday March 21.
