Motorcyclist dies after collision on the A836 in the Highlands

A man has died after horror crash in the north of Scotland.

The 41-year-old was the rider of a motorcycle involved in a collision with a Ford Ranger pick-up on the A836 near Lairg in Sutherland.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware. Picture: TSPL

The incident happened around 12.05pm on Thursday 4 July one mile north of the village.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Road Policing Sergeant David Miller said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are carrying out enquiries to establish the cause of the collision and this investigation is at an early stage.

"We have established that the victim was travelling north with a group of motorcycles, while the Ford pick-up was heading south towards Lairg.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles prior to the collision or who has any other information which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

"This would include anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

"Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1446 of July 4."