Traffic is moving slowly on the Edinburgh City Bypass westbound after an accident has partially blocked the road.

The incident, which occurred between Gilmerton and Straiton around 7am, has caused heavy traffic back to Sheriffhall.

All westbound lanes are affected, Traffic Scotland warned.

Police said that a road policing unit has been despatched to the scene.

Traffic is slow on Old Dalkeith Road and Gilmerton road as a result.

Police said there had been no injuries as a result of the crash.