Unions are set for a series of walkouts

Train drivers on LNER are to stage a series of strikes, claiming a breakdown in industrial relations and breaking of agreements.

Hundreds of members of Aslef will walk out every Saturday between August 31 and November 9 and every Sunday from September 1 to November 10, a total of 22 days.

The dispute is separate from the long-running row over pay, which is set to be resolved after a new offer this week from the Government.

LNER runs the passenger service on the East Coast main line between London and Edinburgh.

Aslef says there has been a breakdown in industrial relations, “bullying” by management, and “persistent breaking” of agreements by the company.

Mick Whelan, general secretary, said: “The continued failure of the company to resolve long-standing industrial relations issues has forced us into this position.

“We would much rather not be here but the company has brutally, and repeatedly, broken diagramming and roster agreements, failed to adhere to the agreed bargaining machinery, and totally acted in bad faith.

“When we make an agreement, we stick to it. This company doesn’t and we are not prepared to put up with their boorish behaviour and bullying tactics.”

An LNER spokesperson said: “Our priority focus will be on minimising disruption to customers during the forthcoming Aslef strikes, which sadly will continue to cause disruption and delays.

“We are surprised and disappointed to hear this news following recent constructive conversations.

“We will continue to work with Aslef to find a way to end this long running dispute which only damages the rail industry.”

The Tories said the strikes should “shock nobody”.

Shadow transport minister Kieran Mullan said: “After a no-strings-attached offer to throw cash at a Labour-backing union, it should shock nobody that more strikes are on the cards.

“It’s a taste of what is to come: a nationalised train service seeing Labour-backing unions staging walkouts despite a bumper pay deal.

“All Labour are doing is encouraging the unions into more of this anti-passenger action, putting our rail network at the beck and call of unions whilst passengers pay the price.”

And Shadow HOme Secretary James Cleverly said the “Labour government has been played by its union paymasters”.

“This latest wave of strikes will be devastating for families who rely on train travel to see their loved ones.”

But a Cabinet Office minister has said it is “unfair” to suggest that other public sector workers would be queuing up for a 15 per cent pay rise after the Government’s offer to train drivers and junior doctors.

“I think that’s an unfair characterisation as well,” paymaster general Nick Thomas-Symonds said.

“I think what is absolutely crucial here is we are a Government again that is sticking to the promises we made in opposition.