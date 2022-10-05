Mobile cameras to tackle speeding on Old Meldrum Road, Inverurie

A temporary mobile safety camera van will be in place on Old Meldrum Road.

Whilst this location does not meet the criteria for permanent camera enforcement, it does meet the requirements for the flexible deployment scheme. This allows enforcement for an initial maximum of three months in high footfall areas, where speed surveys have shown there is an issue with speed limit compliance and active travel could be encouraged by lower speeds. The speed survey showed that over 1400 vehicles a week travelled at least 10mph over the 30mph speed limit.

Eric Dunion, Manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “The flexible deployment scheme provides us with the opportunity to enforce at locations where concerns have been raised and evidenced with speed survey data but would not meet normal deployment criteria. The result of the speed survey at Old Meldrum Road, Inverurie has provided the evidence that motorists are ignoring the speed limits which are in place for the safety of all road users, including those travelling to the local school and Retail Park. We will be enforcing during the next three months, providing a visible deterrent to modify driver behaviour and targeting vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.”

Andrew Wilkinson, Principal Road Safety Engineer at Aberdeenshire Council said: “We welcome the introduction of the new flexible deployment site at Old Meldrum Road, Inverurie. Safety cameras play an important role ensuring road users travel at safer speeds and within the limits. Having targeted enforcement carried out by the North Safety Camera Unit is part of our strategic approach to improve road safety by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.