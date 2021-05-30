Ministers urged to reject Israeli arms firm’s bid to run Scottish traffic control centre

The call came after it was reported that Israel Aerospace Industries’ firm Elta Systems had bid for a £21 million order to run the Transport Scotland’s Traffic Scotland control centre in South Queensferry, which monitors motorways and other trunk roads.

The Sunday Mail reported the Israeli government-owned company was tendering for the contract despite its core business being the “development of advanced defence and intelligence ­electronics, including sensors, radars, electronic warfare and communication systems”.

IAI products include missiles and “precise strike weapons”.

Traffic Scotland's national control centre in South Queensferry monitors the country's motorways and trunk roads. Picture: Michael Gillen

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other ministers have condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Labour MSP Pauline McNeill said: “If it is established that this company has been regularly ­testing systems in Gaza they should not be anywhere near this contract.

"I ask the Scottish ­Government to look in to this as soon as possible.

“It is my understanding that government policy is not to allow Scottish companies to engage goods and services linked to the occupation of Palestinian territories and I will be calling on them to act.

“There could also potentially be security issues given the nature of this company ­appearing to be part of the Israeli ­Government’s military ­organisation and getting access to Scotland’s CCTV network.

“I would have thought that the Scottish Government would want to test the involvement of any bidder against the security issues of getting this access to our CCTV traffic network.”­­

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently running a procurement for a new Traffic Scotland operator service in accordance with procurement regulations.

"This is a live procurement valued at £21m and the successful tenderer will be announced once the procurement process is complete.”

The Scottish Government agency said the UK was bound by the World Trade Organisation’s agreement on government procurement treaty, which regulates the conduct of such deals and was based on the principles of “non-discrimination, transparency and procedural fairness”.