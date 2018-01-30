Minister blasts 'unacceptable' ScotRail communication over stop skipping

Have your say

Transport minister Humza Yousaf today blasted ScotRail's "unacceptable" communication with passengers over trains missing station stops.

He told MSPs of passengers' frustrations at hearing their stop would be skipped after they had started their journey.

Mr Yousaf was responding to Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale SNP MSP Christine Grahame, who highlighted Scotland on Sunday's revelation that 20 trains a day skipped stops.

He said: "In some instances, the ScotRail Alliance feel that skip stopping has to take place...in order for the entire network not to be out of kilter.

"What is clearly unacceptable, and what happens far too often, is the communication round that.

"People are already on the train and then their stop is missed out and skipped.

"If people knew in advance that the train was not going to stop then perhaps they could plan their journeys ahead.

"There is clearly a failure in communication."

He said stop skipping was "undeniably and understandably unpopular.

"It an area my officials at Transport Scotland will continue to monitor and challenge ScotRail on to ensure that practice is minimised.

The minister said a review to improve ScotRail's under-par performance was looking at how to reduce stop skipping.

Mr Yousaf told MSPs last week that 0.78 of ScotRail's 2,500 trains a day, or some 20 services, skipped stops in 2017.

This compares to 0.6 per cent, or 15, in 2016-17.

