Melrose crash: A6091 closed in both directions after accident

The A6091, near Melrose, has been closed in both directions by Police Scotland after the incident at around 9.30am today.
Traffic Scotland said: “The A6091 is closed in both directions near to Borders General Hospital due to a road traffic incident, road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30 am on Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, police received a report of a road traffic accident involving a van and lorry on the Melrose by-pass.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene and road closures and diversions are in place.”