Melrose crash: A6091 closed in both directions after accident

Police have closed the road in both directions.

The A6091, near Melrose, has been closed in both directions by Police Scotland after the incident at around 9.30am today.

Traffic Scotland said: “The A6091 is closed in both directions near to Borders General Hospital due to a road traffic incident, road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30 am on Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, police received a report of a road traffic accident involving a van and lorry on the Melrose by-pass.