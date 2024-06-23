Manchester Airport has suffered from a major power cut (GETTY)

A number of flights are being diverted t other airports

A “significant” number of flights from Manchester Airport are expected to be delayed or cancelled after a “major power cut”.

In a social media post on Sunday morning, the airport said the “widespread disruption” was particularly affecting departures from terminals one and two.

It advised passengers due to travel from those terminals not to go to the airport and to contact their airlines for up-to-date information.

Those due to fly from terminal three are told to go to the airport as normal, unless advised otherwise by their airline, but could be affected by delays.

The power outage means there may be instances where some people’s baggage will not be on flights.

A number of arriving flights are being diverted to other airports.

The airport said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and aim to restore normal service as soon as possible.”

Airline easyJet, which operates flights from terminal one, said there are “very long queues” for security and disruption to hold bag processing, meaning passengers can only board flights with cabin luggage.

It said: “Although outside of our control, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience experienced as a result.