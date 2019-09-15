Man rushed to hospital after falling from bridge near Clyde Tunnel

Have your say

A man has been rushed to hospital after falling from a bridge near a busy tunnel in Glasgow.

The incident happened around 9am today at the southbound exit of the Clyde Tunnel.

Emergency services were alerted soon after and raced to the scene at the Govan Road Overbridge in the city's Southside.

Police shut off part of the Clyde Expressway and motorists were warned to expect delays.

The road has since reopened to traffic after the man was rushed by paramedics to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The cause of the incident and the man's condition are still unknown.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We were called around 9:05am this morning and the man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

