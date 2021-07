The incident happened on the Beltonford Roundabout near Dunbar this afternoon, with emergency services in attendance.

Police confirmed that a male motorcyclist had been taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.55pm on Wednesday, 28 July, police were called to a report of a one car road crash involving a motorbike on the A1087 from Beltonford Round, Dunbar.

Police say the incident took place shortly before 5pm.

"Emergency services attended and the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital."