A 30-year-old man has died after being involved in a crash in the Borders.

Police were alerted to the incident on the A75 near Dumfries at around 11pm on Friday.

The man, who was driving a silver Renault Megane, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, police say, and the road was closed overnight for investigations.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

Sergeant Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to it leaving the road to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.”