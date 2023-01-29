Man arrested after 16-year-old girl dies in motorway crash

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died in a crash on the M73.

Police were called to reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway, near the Gartcosh junction, on Saturday at about 1.30pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 62-year-old man, and the teenager who was his rear-seat passenger, were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The teenage girl died a short while later, police said.

A 42-year-old man driving the other vehicle was uninjured and arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

He was later released pending further inquiries.

The road was closed for around seven hours while crash investigations were carried out and reopened around 8.40pm.