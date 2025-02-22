Man, 40, dies after being hit by ambulance responding to emergency call

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 11:36 BST
The accident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning
The accident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning
Police are investigating the crash on Saturday morning.

A man has died after being hit by an ambulance responding to an emergency call on the A96 near Elgin.

The pedestrian is understood to have been struck by the vehicle at around 3.30am on Saturday at Barmuckity. He wa staken to hospital but died a short time later.

Road Policing Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and we’ll do all we can to support them at this difficult time.

“We’ve been carrying out extensive enquiries in the area however I’m keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or saw the ambulance or pedestrian before the collision.

“Motorists with dashcams who were travelling on the A96 between 3.00am and 3.30am today are asked to review their footage and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0494 of 22 February.

Related topics:Police
