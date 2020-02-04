Major railway works to disrupt train services across Scotland

TRAIN services will be disrupted next month as works are due to take place across the country.

Passengers hoping to travel from Edinburgh to Aberdeen/Inverness and Edinburgh to Dundee/Fife will face diversions and cancellations during most weekend days in March.

Train services across Scotland to be affected by railway works picture: JPI Media

Bus replacement services will be available between stations where trains are not running.

The works begin on Sunday, March 1 when Edinburgh to Aberdeen/Inverness trains will be diverted via Stirling to enable work on the tracks between Haymarket and Dalmeny.

Passengers wishing to travel between Edinburgh and Perth or Dundee will also face changes to timetables and cancellations.

Journeys on Sunday, March 15 will be subject to detours via Stirling – this time to accommodate maintenance across the entire Fife network between Dalmeny and Dundee.

Most services on Saturday 21 and 22 of March from Edinburgh to Aberdeen/Inverness will see bus replacement services and diversions due to the works while on Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29, all Inverness-Edinburgh services will divert via Dunfermline.

For more information visit here for latest engineering work updates.