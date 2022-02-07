Major fault leads to train services across Edinburgh and rest of Scotland cancelled

Train operators have been unable to run some services across Edinburgh and the rest of Scotland due to a major fault with its communication system.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 7th February 2022, 6:23 am
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 7:32 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

A major fault with the GSM-R system – which allows drivers and signallers to communicate with each other – was reported by Network Rail Scotland just before 6am on Monday morning.

The fault had led to train services on the North Clyde and Argyle lines unable to run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Network Rail has said these services will not be able to run until the problem is fixed.

Read More

Read More
Denise Clair: Woman court ruled was raped by David Goodwillie says Scotland's ou...

Services severely affected include Helensburgh Central to Edinburgh, Balloch to Airdrie, Dalmuir to Larkhall, Milngavie to Motherwell and Milngavie to Edinburgh via Airdrie.

Rail replacement transport is currently in place, however, ScotRail has said this transport is ‘extremely limited’ and people should make their own arrangements if they can.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh and Edinburgh Park.

A major fault has led to trains across Edinburgh and Scotland unable to run.

Buses include Bathgate - x1 Ratho coaches, Dalmuir - x1 Temporal travel, Glasgow Queen St - x2 Photoflash.

Ticket acceptance is in place with West Coast buses between Glasgow and Milngavie, and also with McGills (bus number 212) between Caldercruix and Airdrie.

People can check ScotRail’s journey checker for the latest updates.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

EdinburghScotlandServicesAirdrieScotRail
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.