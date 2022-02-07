Major fault leads to train services across Edinburgh and rest of Scotland cancelled

A major fault with the GSM-R system – which allows drivers and signallers to communicate with each other – was reported by Network Rail Scotland just before 6am on Monday morning.

The fault had led to train services on the North Clyde and Argyle lines unable to run.

Network Rail has said these services will not be able to run until the problem is fixed.

Services severely affected include Helensburgh Central to Edinburgh, Balloch to Airdrie, Dalmuir to Larkhall, Milngavie to Motherwell and Milngavie to Edinburgh via Airdrie.

Rail replacement transport is currently in place, however, ScotRail has said this transport is ‘extremely limited’ and people should make their own arrangements if they can.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh and Edinburgh Park.

Buses include Bathgate - x1 Ratho coaches, Dalmuir - x1 Temporal travel, Glasgow Queen St - x2 Photoflash.

Ticket acceptance is in place with West Coast buses between Glasgow and Milngavie, and also with McGills (bus number 212) between Caldercruix and Airdrie.

People can check ScotRail’s journey checker for the latest updates.

