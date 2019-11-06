Major delays for rush hour commuters following four-car Queensferry Crossing crash

Have your say

This morning police have confirmed a road traffic collision which is likely to cause major delays for those travelling into Edinburgh.

A four-car crash which occurred on the A90 just south of Queensferry Crossing is causing major delays for morning commuters.

There are major delays on A90 shortly after the M90 Spur split which is a popular commuter route into the city.

The outside lane on the road is currently blocked and queues are building.

Drivers are warned that alternative routes via the M90 Spur and A8 are likely to be busier than usual.

More to follow...