Emergency services were called to the accident at around 2.05pm on Friday and are still at the scene.
It is currently unknown if there are any casualties as a result of the incident.
Traffic Scotland has reported that the road is restricted northbound and that traffic is queuing all the way back to Junction three.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called at 2.05pm on July, 16, to the M9 at Junction 6 following a report of a four vehicle crash.
"Officers are still in attendance.”
