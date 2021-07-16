Emergency services were called to the accident at around 2.05pm on Friday and are still at the scene.

It is currently unknown if there are any casualties as a result of the incident.

Traffic Scotland has reported that the road is restricted northbound and that traffic is queuing all the way back to Junction three.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called at 2.05pm on July, 16, to the M9 at Junction 6 following a report of a four vehicle crash.

"Officers are still in attendance.”

More as we have it...

