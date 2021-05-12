Three overnight carriageway closures are planned on the M80 and M876 to allow resurfacing works to take place (Photo: Craig Borland).

The work will begin on May 12 and last for three days on the southbound M80 and M876.

The M876 southbound carriageway from Junction 1 and the M80 southbound between Junction 8 and 7 will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am on the nights of May 12, 13 and 14.

This is to allow 1km of carriageway on the M80 to be resurfaced, providing smoother and safer journeys for motorists, according to BEAR Scotland.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the M80 southbound carriageway.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while we carry out this project.

"We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

During these closures, diversion routes will be signposted for southbound traffic on both the M876 and M80.

Traffic travelling south on the M876 will be diverted from Junction 1 onto the A883, Falkirk Road, Main Street, Bonnybridge Road, the A803 and back on to the M80 at Junction 7 Haggs.

Traffic travelling south on the M80 will be diverted via the M9 and onto the M876 before joining the M876 southbound diversion.

The northbound carriageways of the M80 and M876 will remain open throughout these works.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services to make them aware of the plans.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland’s website, via Twitter or their mobile site.

