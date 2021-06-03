The M8 junction 25 with the incident circled in red (Photo: Traffic Scotland).

The driver’s condition is not known, however, it is understood that injuries sustained were not serious.

Only one vehicle was involved which police confirmed was a car.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.40 am today, we received a report of a car striking the central reservation M8 westbound near junction 25.

"One lane was blocked and ambulance were attending to treat the driver.”

The westbound lane of the M8 near junction 25 (Cardonald) in Glasgow was closed for a short period following the incident with traffic queueing on approach.

The lane which was three of three was reopened shortly after the incident, traffic Scotland reported, after the lane was cleared.

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

