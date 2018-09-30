M8 motorway shut after police incident

Have your say

A section of the M8 motorway was shut on Sunday morning after a police incident.

The authorities closed down the road in Glasgow between junction 15 Townhead and junction 16 around 7.30am.

Major traffic issues developed with motorists struggling to get in and out of the city for a period lasting almost three hours.

The road has since been fully reopened.

Police Scotland tweeted: “The police incident resulting in the closure of the M8 in Glasgow is now concluded and the ROAD IS OPEN. Traffic will take time to return to normal. Thanks to everyone for their patience.”