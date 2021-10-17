The M8 has been closed west bound near junction four due to the crash.

Traffic Scotland are warning drivers to take an alternative route.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed: “Around 9.50am on Sunday, 17 October, police were called to the M8 at junction 4, near Bathgate, following the report of a serious two-vehicle road crash.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

