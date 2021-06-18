M8: A person has died after being hit by a car on a major Scottish motorway in West Lothian

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on the M8.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:57 am
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:58 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Police were called to the scene on the M8 eastbound near Whitburn, West Lothian at around 12.20am on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Motorists faced delays of more than an hour following the crash.

M8: A person has died after being hit by a car on a major Scottish motorway in West Lothian

Read More

Read More
Lochend Road: Two men in hospital with serious injuries and two arrested after p...

The M8 was closed eastbound at junction 4A for a time and Traffic Scotland tweeted that at around 7am travel time from J5 to J4 was approximately one hour and 20 minutes.

The road had reopened by 7.55am but motorists still faced delays of more than an hour.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 12.20am on Friday June 18 2021, police were called to a report of a person having been struck by a vehicle on the M8 eastbound near Whitburn.

“Emergency services attended and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police Scotland said that investigations into the crash are continuing.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

West LothianMotoristsPoliceEmergency services
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.