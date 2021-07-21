M74 traffic: Emergency services at scene following motorway crash

Police said they were called to a report of a crash believed to involve one vehicle near junction 20 northbound at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.The Scottish Ambulance Service, fire service and the air ambulance also went to the scene.Traffic Scotland tweeted at 7.05pm that the road was likely to remain closed for some time and that traffic is being diverted via the B7076.A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 4.42pm on Wednesday to a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the M74 northbound between junctions 20 and 19 near Ecclefechan in Dumfries and Galloway.“Operations control sent five appliances and special resources to the scene where crew remain in attendance.”There was no information available about whether there were any casualties.Some people travelling on the route took to social media to describe being stuck in traffic for several hours.Sarra Hoy, wife of Olympian Chris Hoy, tweeted: “Standstill M74 northbound, near Gretna, after what seems to be a dreadful accident. Not moving anytime soon.“Lost track of the number of emergency vehicles we have seen and now air ambulance. Hoping everyone ok and so thankful for our incredible emergency services.”She later added: “Going to be turned round shortly after almost four hours at a standstill. A huge operation.“Thank you @policescotland and everyone involved. Praying and hoping for those involved in the accident.”