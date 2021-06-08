Traffic Scotland confirmed this morning that the northbound carriageway is closed between Junction 14 and Junction 15 following a vehicle fire near Elvanfoot.

A diversion is in place, with northbound traffic exiting the M74 at Junction 15 onto the B7076 before rejoining the motorway at Junction 14 – but drivers have been advised to expect delays.

Road Policing Scotland said: “Officers of #RPWest currently dealing with an incident involving LGV which caught fire on northbound M74 Junction 14 Crawford.

"The Scottish Fire Service have extinguished the fire however the northbound carriageway is still closed at Jct. 15 to enable the vehicle to be recovered.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a comment.

The M74 is closed at Junction 15 due to a vehicle fire. (Credit: Police Scotland)

