M74 crash: Road closed and large tailbacks following two-vehicle collision on motorway

Motorists currently caught in long tailbacks following a crash near J11 on the M74.

Motorists are currently caught in tailbacks following the collision which happened near junction 11 southbound at about 1.30pm on Monday.

On the Traffic Scotland website it states: "The M74 J9 is currently closed (all lines) in both directions due to road traffic incident. Road users are advised use alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Police Scotland told Lanarkshire Live : "Police were called around 1.30pm on Monday, June 7, 2021 following the report of a two vehicle road crash on the M74 southbound.

"Emergency services are in attendance and there are no details on injuries at this time."

More as we have it.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.