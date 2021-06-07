M74 crash: Road closed and large tailbacks following two-vehicle collision on motorway

Motorists are currently caught in tailbacks following the collision which happened near junction 11 southbound at about 1.30pm on Monday.
On the Traffic Scotland website it states: "The M74 J9 is currently closed (all lines) in both directions due to road traffic incident. Road users are advised use alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times."
A spokesperson for Police Scotland told Lanarkshire Live : "Police were called around 1.30pm on Monday, June 7, 2021 following the report of a two vehicle road crash on the M74 southbound.
"Emergency services are in attendance and there are no details on injuries at this time."
