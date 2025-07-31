Disruption is expected to last until midday.

Scottish commuters are facing major travel disruption after a crash affecting the LNER railway line.

The East Coast Main Line is blocked after a lorry collided with a railway bridge at Dunbar.

All LNER trains will now be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. It is advised to check your journey on the LNER website.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Services on the East Coast Main Line are being disrupted south of Edinburgh, at Dunbar.

“This is due to an HGV striking a railway bridge. A bridge examiner is on site, and we'll share another update shortly.

“We also have a response team on site, working with the emergency services to remove the vehicle, so that we can inspect the structure. Thanks for your patience if you're on, or waiting for a delayed train.”

Buses have been requested for Edinburgh and Newcastle and are said to be arriving shortly.

On the LNER website, a spokesperson confirmed all lines are blocked.

They said that, as a result, trains will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

The disruption is expected to last until 12pm.

Tickets can be used on alternative services

If you wish to use an alternative during the disruption, tickets can be used at no extra cost on the following services:

The two CrossCountry services operating before and after your cancelled service

TransPennine Express services between York and Leeds in both directions

Northern services between Leeds and Sheffield in both directions