Loganair’s biggest winter expansion includes Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness routes extended year round

The Glasgow-based carrier will continue flying between the city and Exeter, between Edinburgh and Newquay and Exeter, and Inverness and Birmingham after the summer timetable finishes at the end of October.

The expansion marks a further takeover of flights previously operated by Flybe, which collapsed in March last year, which was delayed by the coronavirus crisis.

They number among 13 routes being extended over the winter, which Loganair said would increase total capacity by 50 per cent compared to winter 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

The UK’s largest regional airline will also increase its flights on several other routes compared to 2019, including between Aberdeen and Manchester.

These will go up from daily six days a week over the summer to up to three times a day from September.

More seats will also be added to Isle of Man routes, including from Edinburgh.

Loganair chief commercial officer Kay Ryan said: “There is no doubt that the last 15 months have been the toughest in record for the aviation industry.

"Loganair had planned an ambitious programme for both the summer and winter of 2020, with several new destinations appearing on our route map, and I am delighted we are now able to fully realise our ambitions for both seasons.

“Our winter programme, from October 29 to the end of March 2022, represents a 50 per cent increase in seats and provides the regional connectivity needed across the country, and in particular opens up the UK for our more remote island communities.”

