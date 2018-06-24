Loganair to launch new European routes

Have your say

Loganair plans to launch a series of European routes from next summer by flying jet aircraft for the first time in 30 years.

The Glasgow-based airline is due to take over at least two 50-seat jets from its sister carrier bmi regional.

They will initially operate the Glasgow-Stornoway service.

No foreign destinations have been announced but Brussels is seen by aviation insiders as an obvious gap in Glasgow’s route network.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles told a Glasgow Talks event organised by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce: “We will be flying our first jet in modern times. It will be a significant upgrade and enable us to go further afield.

“There are major European centres from Glasgow that are not currently served.”

He said later: “It is a good opportunity for us to increase travel between Europe and the Highlands and Islands for business and high-end tourism, using Glasgow as a hub.”

Mr Hinkles Soem European routes could be launched from Edinburgh too.

Loganair currently uses shorter-range propellor aircraft on Highlands and Islands network.

Its sole mainland European route, between Inverness and Bergen in Norway, is operated using bmi regional aircraft.

Loganair last used jets between 1988 and 1990.