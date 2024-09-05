The cutting-edge aircraft in which Loganair hopes to fly Orkney and Shetland passengers by 2028
Scottish airline Loganair said it expects a “game changing” new hybrid electric aircraft to be flying passengers in Orkney and Shetland within four years.
It announced a deal with Swedish manufacturer Heart Aerospace on Wednesday to be the first UK carrier to fly its ES-30 aircraft, which will be powered by batteries and traditional aviation fuel.
The aircraft will be able to carry 30 passengers up to 124 miles using its batteries and 248 miles in hybrid mode.
The move is aimed at accelerating Glasgow-based Loganair towards its 2040 net zero target with a “lurch forward” rather than a “gentle stroll”, chief executive Luke Farajallah told The Scotsman.
The aircraft, which has already won some 250 orders, including from US airlines, is due to make its first flight next year. Loganair has yet to place orders.
Mr Farajallah said the aircraft would be perfect for its flights on short-distance routes, such as within the Northern Isles.
He said its four engines - two hybrid and two conventional propeller - would not add much weight. Battery power would also reduce operating costs, which was more likely to lower rather than increase fares.
Mr Farajallah said: “Heart recognised that Loganair is best placed in the UK to work with them on this project.” Both have agreed not to work with other hybrid aircraft partners here.
He said: “We will today start building a plan to bring this to life and hopefully to bring it to a place where Loganair will probably be its first UK customer and we’ll have that aircraft operating in our fleet by 2028.
“Places like Orkney and Shetland are obvious candidates.”
Alastair Dalton’s newsletter will bring you the best Transport stories and analysis from across Scotland
Mr Farajallah said hybrid aircraft were more likely to be the next step in green aviation rather than pure battery aircraft.
He said: “The beautiful thing about Heart Aerospace is they are not trying to leap too fast and too far.
“Hybrid is by far and away the most logical things to do.”
Mr Farajallah said hydrogen power remained problematic, such as the difficulties of supplying island airports.
He said hydrogen-powered flights as part of Project Fresson with Cranfield University - named after an Orkney aviation pioneer - are not now expected until the end of the decade.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.