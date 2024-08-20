City council “disappointed” at increase in repeat offenders

A total of 90 drivers have been fined at least £480 each for flouting Edinburgh’s new low emission zone (LEZ) restrictions four times or more.

They were among more than 900 multiple offenders in July, 23 of whom had broken the law at least five times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 5,622 motorists were fined for driving non-compliant vehicles into the city centre during the month, under the anti-emissions move aimed at improving air quality.

The LEZ in Edinburgh has been enforced since June 1 | Scott Louden

The total was down from 6,030 fines in the first month of LEZ enforcement in June. However, they included 638 for a second contravention, 204 for a third, 67 for a fourth and 23 for a fifth or more.

The £60 fines are halved if paid within 14 days but double for each repeat offence up to a maximum of £480 for cars for a fourth or more offence within 90 days. The fines peak at £960 for lorries, buses and coaches.

The latest figures are lower than those for Glasgow’s second month of enforcement last year, when 6,139 fines were issued.

That came after Edinburgh’s first month fines were more than double the 2,897 in Glasgow when its LEZ enforcement started.

City of Edinburgh transport and environment convener Scott Arthur said: “While our goal is to see zero non-compliant vehicles enter our LEZ, I’m conscious that will take time.

“I’m pleased to see that July’s figures represent a drop of over 400 contraventions when compared with the previous month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And while the increase of repeat contraventions is disappointing, this shows why it’s more important than ever that we reiterate the collective benefits of the LEZ.

“This scheme is about making us all healthier and living in a cleaner, greener city.

“Our ambitious goals include achieving net zero, accommodating sustainable growth, cutting congestion, and improving air quality, amongst other commitments to create a safer and more people-friendly city.

“It’s important to remember that any revenue that we generate from the LEZ will be reinvested into the running of the zone, with any surplus funds supporting the LEZ’s wider goals.”

Last month, Mr Arthur said he had been “encouraged to see the relatively low level of second contraventions in the figures, alongside none for further levels”, which he said “shows clearly that people are getting used to the LEZ and modifying their transport habits accordingly”. Only drivers with engines meeting the latest emission standards are permitted in the LEZs - most diesel cars and vans registered since September 2015 and most petrol cars and vans registered after January 2006.