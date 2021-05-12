The nine-year-old was walking on Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy when he was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon at 4pm.

He has been taken to Victoria Hospital to be treated for his injuries and enquiries are ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing to the public to find out more about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A child was hit by a car in Fair Isle Road, Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, 12 May.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a crash involving a car and a nine-year-old pedestrian which happened at 4pm on Wednesday, 12 May on Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy.

"The boy has been taken Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment and enquiries are continuing.

"We would appeal for any witnesses to the incident or people in vehicles with dash cam footage to contact the police "

More as we have it.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.