Johnstone crash appeal: Girl, 16, critical in hospital after being hit by car

Around 9.40pm on Sunday, 28 November, 2021, police received a report a 16-year-old girl had been struck by a grey coloured Audi A3 in Beith Road, at its junction with Elm Drive, Johnstone.

Emergency services attended and the girl was initially taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital. She has since been transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children, where medical staff describe her condition as critical. The driver of the Audi was uninjured.

A 23-year-old man was arrested but has since been released, pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision.

Sergeant Alan Cook said: “I am appealing to people and motorist who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us. In particular, if you have a dash cam device, please check the footage as it could provide vital information for our investigation.”