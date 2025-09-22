The fleet is billed as the first all-electric buses servicing Edinburgh Airport.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New electric buses are set to take passengers from Fife to Edinburgh Airport.

Stagecoach has marked World Car Free Day on Monday by launching one of Edinburgh Airport’s first fully electric, frequent airport bus fleets – a move it hailed as a ground-breaking step towards net zero and a significant boost for sustainable travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six new Volvo BZL electric buses will operate on the JET747 service, connecting Fife to the airport. They are believed to be the first fully electric buses to take passengers directly and frequently to the airport’s terminal doors.

Edinburgh Airport, which the 747 bus serves. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

Running up to every 20 minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the service is billed as offering passengers a faster, cleaner and more comfortable journey to Scotland’s busiest airport.

The new fleet represents a major investment in sustainable public transport and strengthens Stagecoach’s commitment to achieving long-term net zero goals.

Key features include a direct drop-off and pick up at the terminal doors (stance G); journeys up to every 20 mins, 24/7; runs via Halbeath Park & Ride, Inverkeithing rail station and Ferrytoll Park & Ride, and dedicated luggage storage available on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Frenz, interim managing director at Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “The introduction of the new electric JET747 fleet is a significant milestone on our journey to net zero. These state-of-the-art Volvo buses will provide passengers with quieter, cleaner and more comfortable journeys, while helping to deliver a more sustainable future for Scotland’s transport system.

Stagecoach East Scotland Interim Managing Director David Frenz (left) and Gordon Robertson, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at Edinburgh Airport, in front of the new electric JET747 bus at Edinburgh Airport. (Pic: Peter Devlin)

“We’re delighted to launch a fully electric fleet of six vehicles to our direct and regular bus service into Edinburgh Airport.”

The fleet benefited from the Scottish Government’s ScotZEB 2 fund, which is designed to accelerate the shift to zero-emission public transport across the country. The scheme provides funding to support the purchase of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses, alongside the essential charging infrastructure required to operate them.

Gordon Robertson, chief communications and sustainability officer at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Improving connectivity to the airport is a really important strand of our surface access strategy, and the introduction of the new JET747 electric bus fleet represents a great step in our efforts to make travel to and from the airport cleaner and more efficient.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad